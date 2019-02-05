Speech to Text for Huntsville family in unsolved murder case opens up

the family of a huntsville murder victim is opening up publicly for the first time since there loved one was shot and killed "i just want to know why and who." sam mitchell was found lying beside a vehilce, shot multiple times on crestmore avenue in late august.. the case is still unsolved... thanks for joinins us. i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher sat down with his son... he's also finding out the latest in the months long investigation to find those responsible... huntsville police tell me they still don't know who killed fifty seven year old sam mitchell right here on crestmore ave... not having justice and closure is causing a lot of pain for his family. sam mitchell's son martyz says his death can be summed up in one word... martyz ward/sam mitchell's son "devastation." not having his dad around is something he thinks about every single day... martyz ward/sam mitchell's son "i be depressed, i might breakdown. sometimes i can't even come out of my room." martyz can't understand why anyone wanted to kill his dad... martyz ward/sam mitchell's son "y'all took this mans life for nothin'." nearly six months after the shooting... huntsville police tell me they are still waiting on a completed forensics report from the state lab... they say it's not uncommon for a report to take this long...police urge anyone with information about what happened to come forward... martyz ward/sam mitchell's son "people know, they just ain't sayin' nothin'." martyz simply wants closure for him and his family... martyz ward/sam mitchell's son "i just want to know why and who. what was the motive?" huntsville police told us that mitchell was shot at his home about two months before he was killed. investigators still have not said if the two shootings are related. if you know what happened here to sam mitchell... you can submit an anonymous tip to huntsville police... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay