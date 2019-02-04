Speech to Text for Tech Guy: How To Save on Phone Bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all charges. if you're looking to save a lot of money this year, just one change could save thousands. our cellphone bills. for a family 4 the bills can run hundreds of dollars. there's one feature that costs the most...cellular data. our consumer technology reporter jamey tucker shows us how to check to see if you're spending too much. there are some new cellphone plans out there that have data plans for 25-dollars a month, which is a lot less than you're probably paying now. but if you look at the fine print, 25 dollars a month is for 8 or 10 gb per month.still good but how many gb do you need? an hour of facebook is around 95 mbs. using facebook just one hour a day for a month is just under 3 gigs a month. browsing the internet is about the same, so that's another 3 gb. streaming video, like movies on netflix or watching youtube videos. every 1 hour of streaming is a gb. so 1 movie on netflix is 3 gbs another hour of youtubeis 1 gb. we'll say 4 gb per month. that's very conservative. and we are all out of cookies. streaming music? an hour is, a little over 50 mb or about 1 gb per month. uploading photos to instagram or facebook, playing online games, using google maps, that's an additional we'll say, 4 gb per month. total gigs: and just with watching one netflix movie on cellular. over 11 that's being very conservative and 10 gb may be enough for some individuals, but if you add your spouse, two kids that's going to add up to a lot more than 25 bucks. and you won't have any cookies left in the box. that's what the tech, i'm jamey tucker those numbers do not include data usage on wifi networks. jamey says he got those numbers from an online data calculator from verizon and on