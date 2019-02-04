Clear

Tennessee Man Arrested

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

founder after labeling it "anti-muslim extremists." this afternoon -- a man is behind bars after authorities say he convinced a minor to send him inappropriate pictures! according to the tennessee bureau of investigation -- gary lynch was arrested in indiana... agents say they got multiple tips that someone was convincing minors to take and send sexually explicit photos... during the investigation -- agents also found out he and a minor met up in middle tennessee for sex! he is behind bars in indiana until he can be sent back to
