Speech to Text for Smoking Ban

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details on a controversial smoking ban in sheffield... it could be changing! the city council banned smoking in public places last year, including restaurants, which upset many business owners. waay31's breken terry shows us how the mayor could amend the ordinance. sheffield mayor ian sanford told me in tonights city council meeting he will propose the idea of changing some parts of the smoking ban to allow restaurants the option of being smoking or non smoking but sanford told me he doesn't expect his idea to be voted on tonight. howard- i think it's a good thing. i'm not a fan of smoking. chris howard lives in sheffield and while he doesn't like smoking, he says the decision should be up to individual restaurants. howard-restaurant owners should have the right to choose who smokes or not. sheffield city council members voted to ban smoking in public places back in october. since then many businesses owners have told waay31 it's hurting their bottom line. biggers- a lot of business died down because of it. alix biggers tells us while she doesn't live in sheffield she did work for a restaurant that allowed smoking. it then went non-smoking after a similar ban like the one in sheffield. biggers- you get people that come in and they realize it's non smoking and they leave because now they can't sit down and enjoy their coffee or food and get a cigarette right after. mayor sanford told waay31 he plans to ask other city council members to possibly change the smoking ban and give restaurants the option to decide for themselves. biggers- if they want smoking in their restaurants it should be the owners choice not the city's. look live tag: sanford tells us he believes city council members could vote on possibly amending the ban in the next coming months. in sheffield bt waay31. there would have to be a unanimous vote by council to even take up the vote of amending the ban. we'll let you know when or if that happens.