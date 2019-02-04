Speech to Text for Lawmaker Aims to Do Away with Pistol Permits

new details... a decatur lawmaker is ramping up efforts to do away with pistol permit requirements in alabama. a similar measure failed in the legislative session last year. we sent waay 31's casey albritton to find out why the lawmaker thinks it could pass this year .. and to get reaction from voters. i talked to several people today in huntsville and all of them said they don't approve of the new proposal...saying it could make it easier for guns to end up in the wrong hands. devin brown/ huntsville resident "there's going to be a lot more criminals i think who can sneak in weapons." ethan lee/ huntsville resdient "i'm not for more gun control, but i'm alright with the gun control we have in the state." these are the reactions i got when i asked about the pistol permit proposal. state senator gerald allen of decatur tells me he'll introduce the measure when lawmakers convene next month. if it passes, you would no longer be required to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun in alabama. some residents we talked to are against it. devin brown/ huntsville resident "it's going to be bad all around for everybody." others find it confusing. ethan lee/ huntsville resident "if i want to conceal carry a pistol, i mean, why can't i just carry it in the open if i don't need a permit for it?" right now ... alabama residents don't need a permit to carry a gun in the open. the only requirement for a conceal carry permit is to pass a background check, and pay a fine. senator allen says he encourages people to get a permit, but doesn't think it should be mandatory. gerald allen/ senator "we must keep in mind that the 2nd amendment was intended to, for individuals like yourself and others to be able to protect themselves, their families, their properties...so it's very important that we not chip away at the 2nd amendment." senator allen says any gun owner could still get a permit ... which protects you when you cross state lines. they just wouldn't be required to have one. residents i talked to expressed the need to still have a permit process. devin brown/ huntsville resident "conceal carry allows normal citizens that have good intentions of protecting themselves and others just to legally conceal carry and have a weapon of their choice on their side to watch their surroundings and take care of things if need be." i asked senator allen if he thinks the bill will pass this year. he told me he thinks the house didn't approve it last year because of the money counties would lose if people weren't required to get permits. but he said protecting the constitution is more important. reporting live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news. we reached out to the madision county sheriff's office and huntsville police. both agencies told us they need more time to read over the bill before commenting. in the past, alabama sheriffs didn't support the measure