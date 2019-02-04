Speech to Text for Local Corn Farmers React to Super Bowl Ad

corn growers across the country, including here in north alabama, are scolding bud light. their superbowl commerical targeted their competitors' use of corn syrup in their brew. waay 31's sydney martin talked with one of our area's largest corn farmers about why he won't be drinking bud light anymore. syd, "i am standing in some of the half million bushels of corn henderson farms told me they will grow this year. they tell me it's safe not only for the environment but also consumption." stuart sanderson, corn farmer, "stunned. then frustrated. and then on a personal level hurt. it is a shot at agriculture." that's what was going through stuart sanderson's mind sunday night as he watched one of bud light's super bowl commercials. "always intrigued at what commercials are going to come out...and when they progressed to we do not use corn syrup in our beer. it really struck a nerve with me" sanderson told me his family has been growing corn in limestone county for 4 generations. it's grown on more than 35 hundred acres of land. "i think a lot of misinformation was given out in just a few seconds in that commercial last night." bud light claims it uses rice, not corn syrup, in its beer. sanderson said there are more than 300 thousand corn farmers in the united states--and he wants to set the record straight when it comes to corn syrup. "sugar is sugar. corns syrup is safe. from a growers standpoint and in even from a national standpoint with the national corn growers association. they painted corn in a bad light." sanderson did tell me the corn grown on his family's farm mostly goes to feeding chickens at other farms in the area-- but he said the farming community is like a family. "we do have one goal in mind. it's to secure our food for this country. we feel food is a national security issue because of the quality we provide. when it comes to an issue like this we all unite like one." syd "sanderson told me farmers here in alabama and across the country take a lot of pride in growing corn and were disappointed how the bud light add painted it in a negative light. in limestone county sm waay 31 news." the backlash on social media was swift. last night, anheuser bush released a statement saying it supports corn growers, and will continue to invest