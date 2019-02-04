Speech to Text for Customers still waiting for orders from Redline Steel

new at six... we're learning more about the troubles at a local wall art decor company. multiple customers have reached out to waay 31 to tell us they never got the product they ordered from redline steel. tonight we've learned the company now goes by redline decor. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with a customer who says ... the writing is on the wall. scott beseda, customer "it started off with a really good impression, but now, i just look at it as a scam and a way for him to get more money to buy expensive toys." scott beseda is one of the many customers who has contacted waay 31 to say he never got the products he ordered for christmas from the company redline steel. scott beseda, customer "still haven't gotten them, and it still shows 'in production.'" beseda says he saw on social media where the company is now asking people to order products for valentine's day.. and that really frustrated him. scott beseda, customer "why don't you fulfill the orders you're already behind before you start taking more orders?" back in january, colin wayne showed me a machine inside redline steel that had quit working. he said that equipment failure kept him from being able to fill orders. last week, he told me he was still working to fill the orders, and would have them shipped out by this friday. scott beseda, customer "if i owed people a product, i would have worked 24 hours a day myself to get there. i would work myself to exhaustion to get this done." the business has rebranded itself as redline decor.. which beseda.. who is also a business owner.. says is usually a sign of financial struggles.. and possible bankruptcy. scott beseda, customer "he's just scamming people for money. that's all he's doing." ll tag: i spoke to a person claiming to be an employee ... who told me some employees walked off the job over the weekend... and they wouldn't be surprised if the company folds by the end of the week. in the last half hour, colin wayne sent me a statement saying that is false - no one has quit. reporting in tanner, sk, waay 31 news customers have told us they've filed complaints with the attorney general. that office says it's gathering the complaints for us, and will send them our way. we'll let you know as soon as we get them. these complaints come just 3 months after the company expanded its facility! waay 31 was at the groundbreaking event in november -- when the new plant in tanner opened its doors for the first time. the company told us after growing -- it planned to hire 10 more people! we're still waiting to learn what's