Speech to Text for Mooresville homeowners complain about smell of manure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

interviewing witnesses. new information this evening on another road... some homeowners who live off mooresville's road in limestone county are complaining of the smell of manure around interstate 565. we sent waay31s alexis scott to find out what was causing the smell and where it was actually coming from. the smell of fresh manure is still in the air and it's actually coming from the property behind me. since people who live in mooresville don't have a recycling program -- it leaves some to do it themselves. the homeowner didn't want to go on camera but he told me he puts his biodegradable items in the soil to help grow crops. jack mcreynolds, mooresville resident "we'd just like to have curb-side recycling back." the historic town of mooresville used to have free recycling services through a private company --but as of about a year ago, they were on their own. jack mcreynolds owns the java coffee shop right down the road from the homeowner who does his own recycling. he says even though some homeowners are complaining about the smell-- he's just doing what is right. jack mcreynolds, mooresville resident "pretty much everybody disposes of their waste, the way their supposed to." i reached out to the homeowner where the smell is coming from and he didn't want to go on camera -- but tells me he and others have voiced their concerns to the mayor about wanting a recycling service for the town. jack mcreynolds, mooresville resident "a lot of us expressed that we'd pay for the services if that's what the county would need." mcreynolds says he understands why some decide to recycle on their own jack mcreynolds, mooresville resident "it just makes us feel better to know that some of our stuff is going back into more productive use." i spoke with the mayor of mooresville and she told me the city is currently looking for recycling services. she says they've reached out to athens and decatur to try and have trucks come this way -- but for now she says if people want to recycle,they can drive to the athens recycling center which is about a 20-minute drive from here. the mayor of mooresville says she hopes within the year they will not only have recycling trucks - but also have different programs and incentives that promote the benefits of recycling