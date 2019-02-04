Speech to Text for Athens Dog Owner Cited Over Pets' Living Conditions

new at five... an athens dog owner has been cited for the conditions his beagles are living in. neighbors say videos posted on social media show the dogs living in their own feces - and more needs to be done. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman.. waay 31's scottie kay has reaction to the video. folks who live here on north debeth plaza are worried about some of their neighbor's pets.. saying the dogs are not getting the care they need.. and they want to see some changes. pkg: concerned neighbor "part of the family. they should be part of your family." this woman didn't want to be identified, but that's how she describes what it's like owning a pet. however, she says she's concerned over what she sees, and smells on her neighbor's property. concerned neighbor "he doesn't feed them. they howl non-stop. just barking and howling. and smell! in the summer, you can't sit outside." and she's not the only one who's noticed. another neighbor who didn't want to be identified told me he can smell the dogs' feces from the road.. and says it even wakes his daughter up in the middle of the night. concerned neighbor "if they're not going to feed them, they're not going to clean up behind them or go out and pet them or give them any attention. and it's very obvious they're not fed because of the sounds they're making. it's a whimpering sound. and, to me, that's either 'hurt' or 'hungry.'" another neighboronly eleven years oldsays animals deserve better. amari anderson, neighbor "i think they should be treated like humans. they were put on this earth and created by god. i love my dog, personally. she's like a family member to us." athens police tell me they came to the property on monday and cited the owner for ----. they told me they'll be coming back to check on the dogs in a few days. concerned neighbor "policemen should come in and take the dogs away and say 'you are not allowed to have another dog.' make it a fine that's going to impact them to where they won't do it again." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news if the dogs' living conditions aren't taken care of, the owner could face a fine..