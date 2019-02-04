Speech to Text for Governor and attorney general respond to parole plan

today - waay 31 learned the governor and attorney general are still not satisfied with the parole board's recommendation s for change. the i-team received the same letter they sent the parole board detailing several missing key elements. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman... waay 31's breken terry joins us live in florence after sifting through their response. in this two page response, governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall told the parole board they want a timeline of their changes, they cannot use outside consulting firms, and said there could be legislative changes because of these issues. in this response the governor re-addressed her concerns with early parole consideration. and said she was happy to hear that the board would reject any loophole, which would allow them to do early paroles. the governor and attorney general told the board they cannot use an independent consultant to study staff case loads, morale, executive leadership or structure of the department. instead they said they must use the state personnel department, which they have yet to do. the governor told them by using outside consulting firms they are just squandering tax payer money. later in the letter, the governor and attorney general told the parole board they must provide a timeline of dates on when they will make changes and give the public a chance to evaluate these changes. the governor basically told them they have made some good suggestions in making serious changes but they want to see these changes actually happen and said quote, "without meaningful deadlines, these proposals may never get