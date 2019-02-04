Speech to Text for New Hotel For Town Madison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

l... this afternoon -- we know there is another hotel to be built at the town madison development! the "hilton garden inn" is the third hotel planned... the project is already underway at the intersection of zierdt road and i-565. there is a new exit ramp planned at the intersection to help alleviate traffic back- ups. in addition to the hilton - there is a home-2-suites in the works - and a margaritaville resort. people we talked to said they hope this is just the start of a lot