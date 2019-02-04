Clear

Civil Rights Icon's 106th Birthday

today a civil rights icon would have celebrated her 106th birthday.. rosa parks was born on this day in 1913.. she is famous for her 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her seat to a white man, on a montgomery city bus. that led to the montgomery bus boycott... the boycott ended in 1956 after the supreme court declared segregated buses were unconstitutiona
