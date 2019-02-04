Speech to Text for Senator Shelby Talks About Plans in Washington

check it out.. today -- senator shelby was in the rocket city for the 2019 washington update breakfast... he said he is quote "pessimistic" that lawmakers will reach a deal soon and avoid another government shutdown... the senator also talked about the growth in north alabama. he discussed redstone arsenal, the marshall space flight center and the f-b-i. he says these organizations have played a big role in huntsville's expansion. in congress, we are doing everything we can to make the footprint of huntsville bigger and bigger. the senator went on to say the president will address the border wall in his state of the union address.. senator shelby also said he plans to meet with