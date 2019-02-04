Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Arrested for Selling Alcohol to Minors

Arrested for Selling Alcohol to Minors

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Arrested for Selling Alcohol to Minors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people in guntersville. this afternoon - a decatur man is behind bars after authorities say he sold alcohol to minors! decatur police say - saddam murshad - was seen by officers selling alcohol to a minor! police said they received several complaints of illegal alcohol sales at the riverside mini mart so they went to
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events