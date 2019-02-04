Speech to Text for Arrested for Selling Alcohol to Minors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people in guntersville. this afternoon - a decatur man is behind bars after authorities say he sold alcohol to minors! decatur police say - saddam murshad - was seen by officers selling alcohol to a minor! police said they received several complaints of illegal alcohol sales at the riverside mini mart so they went to