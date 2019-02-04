Speech to Text for Ivy and AG Release Letter on Parole Board

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon -- governor kay ivey and the attorney general responded to the parole board regarding its second corrective action plan.. waay 31 obtained a copy of the letter, where they outlined a number of concerns. they want the board to submit a timeline on when it will implement the changes.. this stems from a waay 31 i-team investigation after the board granted early release to jimmy spencer. he's a violent criminal now charged with murdering three