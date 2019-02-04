Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ivy and AG Release Letter on Parole Board

Ivy and AG Release Letter on Parole Board

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Ivy and AG Release Letter on Parole Board

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon -- governor kay ivey and the attorney general responded to the parole board regarding its second corrective action plan.. waay 31 obtained a copy of the letter, where they outlined a number of concerns. they want the board to submit a timeline on when it will implement the changes.. this stems from a waay 31 i-team investigation after the board granted early release to jimmy spencer. he's a violent criminal now charged with murdering three
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events