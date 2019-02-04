Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge Dismissed Albertville Man's Case

Judge Dismissed Albertville Man's Case

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Judge Dismissed Albertville Man's Case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 news. new details in a murder case out of marshall county! a judge dropped all charges against richard crawford. they judge says alabama's self- defense laws protect him. crawford killed jason myers last year when he showed up at their home and threatened to kill the family. the crawfords claim they'd never met myers before. the state
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events