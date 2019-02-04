Speech to Text for Testimony in Death Penalty Trial

dan, najahe--the judge sent home the jury in the last two hours-- to give the attorney's in the case the afternoon to prepare for their closing arguments-- and so she could work with them on what instructions will be given to the jury before they deliberate. oday both sides rested after people inside the courtroom listened to a 15 minute call between stone and his father from back in 20-14. in the call...he talked to his dad about how he had a mental evaluation. and described the doctor as nice... the two talked about relatives and what stone ate and where he had been inside the jail. the two even laughed and joked at times during the call. the defense has had three doctors testify during the trial-- all three said they believe stone had schizophrenia ... which would explain why a man with no criminal record would kill his wife and child. the state said its doctor just thought stone had depression from being in jail. and stone's pastor and his wife's best friend both testified they never noticed anything abnormal about marc stone's mental state. the jury was asked to come back tomorrow at eight thirty in the morning-- to hear the closing arguments. then they will have to determine if stone knew right from wrong when he killed his wife and son.. live in hsv sm