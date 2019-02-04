Speech to Text for Senator addressing critical issues in Washington

new details -- senator richard shelby says he is quote "pessimistic" a deal gets done in washington this week to prevent another shutdown. he made those statements this morning at the 2019 washington update breakfast in the von braun center. waay31's steven dilsizian was at today's event as senator shelby talked about a busy week ahead in washington politics-- while touching a little on north alabama. lmost 900 people were inside these doors as senator richard shelby addressed what is going on in washington and how it impacts alabama. take vo: as senator richard shelby gave his 2019 washington update breakfast monday to many leaders in north alabama, the focus was clear...another government shutdown needs to be prevented. take sot: richard shelby - united states senator "we need to solve this we need to get beyond shutting down the government" the controversy at the center of last month's shutdown was president trump's border wall and funding-- which is something senator shelby mentioned president donald trump will address in tuesday's state of the union. and senator shelby revealed-- he plans to meet with the people who work along the border every day. take sot: richard shelby - united states senator "we want to hear from them, what do they need? not what the speaker needs, what i know, what the president knows, but what do they need to protect our borders? as for huntsville, shelby commended the growth in area, pointing to redstone arsenal, the marshall space flight center, and the f.b.i. as players that have helped make rocket city expand and says funding will keep on coming. take sot: richard shelby - united states senator "in congress, we are doing everything we can to make the footprint of huntsville bigger and bigger." in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. anchor tag: . president trump will give his state of the union tomorrow at 8 pm. if a deal is not made between the president and congress by february 15th, the government will