Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with rodneya ross. the limestone county commission will vote on a settlement where sheriff deputies could be receiving a check. take vo: the limestone county sheriffs office is involved in a settlement case after an employee filed a complaint about working off duty without being paid. if approved today, 126 employees would split 50,000 dollars bill? we're expecting to learn more today about the death of an inmate at the madison county jail. according to a representative for the sheriff's office, david cooper died ot natural causes...but they're still waiting for an autopsy to confirm it. a new hotel is coming to town madison -- making it the third one for the development. hilton garden inn is the newest hotel that will be breaking ground here at town madison. once the town madison development is complete it will stretch 530 acres along i-565. pizza company papa john's has a new chairman this morning. the wall street journal the man on your screen, jeffrey smith, is the ceo of investment company starboard value. the company is investing $200 million in papa john's. former ceo john schnatter resigned as chairman after saying the n-word during a conference call. papa john's international inc. said that it reached a securities purchase agreement with starboard value lp pursuant to which starboard is making a $200 million strategic investment in the company with the option to make an additional $50 million investment through march 29, 2019. in connection with the investment, the papa john's board of directors is expanding to include two new independent directors, including jeffrey smith, happening today -- united states senator richard shelby will speak at the von braun center in huntsville as part of the 2019 washington update breakfast. this comes as lawmakers in d-c try to come up with some kind of compromise on funding to prevent another shutdown this morning, more than 35- hundred troops are being sent to the u.s. mexico border. the pentagon announced the decision which brings the total of troops there close to 44- hundred. the troops are being sent to install 150 miles of wire barriers. tomorrow, you can watch the state of the union address right here on waay 31. president donald trump will make the annual address at 5 in the evening. the president's speech on tuesday will mark the 96th state of the union address. vo in the new england patriots are super bowl champs. they defeated the los angeles rams in super bowl 53. the patriots came away with their sixth championship. the