Government shut down

Another chance for lawmakers in DC to come up with some kind of compromise on funding to prevent another shutdown.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 7:54 AM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 7:54 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

today...another chance for lawmakers in d-c to come up with some kind of compromise on funding to prevent another shutdown. president trump appears to be signaling a "border wall or nothing" approach to the negotiations-- and is expected to address the wall in his state of the union address tomorrow night. lawmakers have until february 15th to agree on
