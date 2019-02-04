Speech to Text for Commission voting on settlement over complaint

happening today - the limestone county commission will vote on a settlement between the sheriff's office and an employee who filed a complaint about working off duty without being paid. waay31's steven dilsizian has the latest on this case and how we got to this point. the limestone county commission is reviewing a settlement where almost 50 thousand dollars would be split to 126 deputies impacted in this case. take vo: this all comes from an employee filing a complaint with the department of labor about having to work without pay. its in regard to the annual sheriff's rodeo...an event the limestone county sheriff's office says is not mandatory. another part of the complaint was about deputies doing patrol work, such as filing arrest warrants, while off duty. the department of labor determined the sheriff's office to be in violation after the rodeo did not meet the definition of "volunteering." the sheriff's office settled the case where 126 employees will get a piece of 50 thousand dollars, but the commission now has to approve it. take live: if the commission approves it, employees would receive checks by march 4th. reporting live in huntsville -- sd --