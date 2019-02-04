Speech to Text for New Hotel for Town Madison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sheriffs. a new hotel is coming to town madison -- making it the third one for the development. town madison is on zierdt road along i-565. that's where we find waay 31's rodneya ross with more details on the developments. hilton garden inn is the newest hotel that will be breaking ground here at town madison. once the town madison development is complete it will stretch 530 acres along i-565. hilton garden joins home 2 suites and margaritaville -- a resort style hotel as new places to stay in town madison. in addition to the hotels, a 36-million-dollar apartment complex will also be in town madison. the station at town madison will have 274 units and will begin leasing this year. people who live in the area are excited to see the developments underway. "i'm hoping that they'll get things, some of the restaurants and businesses, that we have to go to highway 72 to get." we