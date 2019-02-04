Speech to Text for Senator addressing critical issues in Washington

happening today -- united states senator richard shelby will speak at the von braun center in huntsville as part of the 2019 washington update breakfast. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what the senator will discuss during his address and when this event will get under way. almost 900 people will be at this breakfast this morning, where senator shelby will update the huntsville community on critical issues impacting north alabama the event is being held by the huntsville - madison county chamber where senator shelby, the united states senator from alabama, will make his remarks. the senator was here last year doing the same thing, presenting what he believes are strengths and concerns in our nation. this year, senator shelby is expected to talk about issues surrounding nasa, the military, fbi and alcohol, fire, tobacco programs in the region. the breakfast will begin at 7:30 this morning. the president could be right. we could be wasting our time. on the other hand, we could come up to a solution. but as long as the speaker and the president are way at odds, the chances of us reaching an agreement are slim, but it could happen. i'll be inside the event asking the senator about what is happening in the nations capitol, including the state of the recent government shutdown and negotiations on building a wall. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31