Speech to Text for New Chairman Named for Papa John's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 25 min --wall street journal reports --new york-based investment group --starboard value --made its ceo chairman of papa john's --papa john's stock up 7 percent in pre-market trading --jeffrey smith --investing $200 million