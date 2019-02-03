Speech to Text for New Hotel Confirmed for Town Madison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten ... waay 31 just confirmed another hotel chain has plans to build in town madison. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at town madison ... with more about the hotel ... and what neighbors say about it. sarah. greg people are thrilled that yet another business is moving into town madison. just hours ago we confirmed hilton garden inn is coming to the development ... making it the third hotel announced thus far ... bs "i'm tickled to death to see it." when it comes to new business barry scott says the more the merrier. bs "i'm hoping that they'll get things, some of the restaurants and businesses, that we have to go to highway 72 to get." a spokesperson for the city of madison confirmed hilton garden inn is on its way to town madison. that's in addition to a home 2 suites hotel and a margaritaville resort style hotel. pb "it's cool to see more stuff popping up everywhere." the construction site has made noticeable progress over the last year. and ... right now ... we know a duluth trading company and an apartment complex are setting up shop in town madison, too. pb "i do think it makes it like a cooler place to move to." at last check the apartment complex being built in this area will start leasing this year ... with the baseball stadium and the trash pandas up and running by spring 2020 ... live in madison ss waay 31 news new