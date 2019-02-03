Speech to Text for Spike in river rescue calls

a spike in river rescues is keeping the morgan county rescue squad busy this weekend. first, they pulled a dead body from the river. not long after that ... they helped people on a sinking boat. then ... rescuers pulled a runaway car from the river. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's sierra phillips is live now ... after spending the day with the rescue squad ... out on the water. sierra. greg, here at ingall's harbor as you can see behind me people are enjoying the day on the water. but, as more people head out, they can face danger on the water. and that means more calls are going out to the morgan county rescue squad. overall - "i remember every single one of them .... never forget 'em." rescue squad chief mike overall told me he's dealt with 6 deaths through his almost ten years with the morgan county rescue squad. and each one has left a mark. overall -"you don't never forget, never" saturday afternoon was no different. around 2pm, 9-1-1 got a call about an empty boat. when the rescue squad got there .. their rescue turned into a recovery. they pulled a body from the water. overall "during the middle of that call we had another call for a boat taking on water" nearby ... a boat ran into trouble when it snagged something underwater. that caused the boat and the four people onboard to begin sinking. overall - "it was an eventful night up until that point...time to go home " then-- another call. this time a car was in the water at riverwalk marina ... after the driver got out and failed to put it in park. overall - "when the weather breaks usually after everybody's been cabin fevered, put up for the day, you know, you get a really pretty day everybody is going to get in the water" as more people head out- overall says accidents are going to happen. he says it's impossible to see everything in the river all the time from your boat. but people in or near the water should be prepared overall - "have your safety equipment, wear your life jackets, pay attention to your markers and your buoys, and go out and enjoy the day" mike overall told me in all 6 of his calls that turned deadly in his career .... none of the people who died had on a life jacket. in decatur sp waay 31