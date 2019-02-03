Speech to Text for UAH teams take a pair of wins against Delta State

the u-a-h girls basketball team hit the hardwoods this afternoon taking on delta state. the last time these two teams met - it was the statesman who came away with the win - could the chargers come out on top today?59 well in the first quarter emiline payne passes it to katie speegle - speegle puts the ball in payne's hands and she goes up for the three - and it's good! u-a-h leads eight nothing. emiline payne again with the ball - this time passes it holly harris in the corner and she'll sink that one! score now 11 nothing. into the third quarter now - morgan tipton passes it all the way over to aryn sanders - and buckets - she make that one from beyond the arc - chargers still leading 57 to 40. u-a-h will hang on to the lead till the end - final score 82 to 73. after the first quarter the statesman did keep the game close - and chargers head coach andrea lemmond says at the beginning of the season - this chargers team may have been worried about pulling out the win - but now.... our juniors and seniors playing so well, scoring 20 plus points a night, double doubles consistantly. you know we get in a game like that and you can look on their face and it's 'we ain't losing this game' and it's just a big difference it's just a confidence thing. today - the chargers had four girls in double digits - two being those upperclassman coach was talking about - junior aryn sanders leading the way with 21 points - next senior baylee johnson had 17 - and freshman holly harris and sophomore emiline payne both added 13 points. coach lennie acuff and his mens team following that awesome performance by the women's team. can they beat delta state for the second time? grissom grad j-j kaplan fighting against delta state right here - but he breaks free and goes up with the jumper - chargers lead six to four. malik cook taking it down the court passes it to kerney lane who gives it back out to kaplan and over to sam orf who will go up for the three and the freshman sinking that one - j-j kaplan with the ball - behind the back pass to keep it away from delta state - bounces it to an open malik cook who guides the ball into the basket. u-a-h charging over the statesman early on and they'll go on to win this one 68 to 57! the chargers beating the number one ranked delta state for the second time! both u-a-h teams are on the road next week as they take on