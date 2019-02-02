Speech to Text for Athens Dealing with Growth with New Projects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a 16 million dollar sportsplex in 2020. a 54 million dollar new high school that opened just last month. and a new multi-use community area in the works. athens is going to see big changes and soon. waay 31's sierra phillips talked with the mayor of athens to find out how these high- dollar projects are expected to make a difference. c smith- "i think is a good thing for the small town of athens as long as it stays that feel" people who live here in athens are excited about changes headed to the city. with one condition ... athens keeps its small town atmosphere. c smith "we don't want to get too big, but of course we want people coming in" marks - "just an exciting time to be in athens" mayor ronnie marks highlighted a few big projects coming athens' way. marks "we have a new, 16 million dollar facility we've broken ground everything is going great with it" the new sportsplex will have 3 gyms, a walking track, outdoor play area and is set to be built by the fall of 2020. the next big project doesn't have a set opening date or a pricetag just yet. but it promises to be a big addition near downtown. marks "a development, a central park, walkable to athens state university and to downtown athens" standup "now that community space is going right here at the old pilgrims pride property on prior street" evans - "we have several grandchildren so we will definitely be vising" all of these major projects are coming right after the new high school officially opened last month. the money for the new projects will come from the city. in athens sp waay31 news mayor marks told waay31 since 2010 athens has mayor marks told waay31 since 2010 athens has grown 17 percent. he says that makes it the fastest growing city in