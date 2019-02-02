Speech to Text for Groundhogs Make Spring Predictions

away from authorities after the jump. a rough winter might come to a merciful end ... if you believe a weather- forcasting rodent. today is groundhog day -- and the most famous woodchuck -- punxatawney phil -- is calling for an early spring. legend has it ... if phil sees his shadow ... that's an omen of six more weeks of bad weather ... and he'll crawl back into his hole. but that was not the case today. it's a tradition that's gone on for 130 years. but phil only gets it right about 40 percent of the time. while punxsutawney phil predicts spring will come early ... huntsville's own smith lake jake says that's not the case. this groundhog did see his shadow today at the huntsville botanical garden. that supposedly means six more weeks of winter. but that didn't upset kids in the area . it may give them a chance to see some snow before the