Speech to Text for MADISON COUNTY INMATE DIES, LAUNCHING INVESTIGATION

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of a madison county jail inmate. 46 year old david cooper died overnight after he was taken to huntsville hospital. right now the madison county sheriff's office is waiting for autopsy results to determine david cooper's cause of death. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's alex torres perez reports from the madison county jail ... with what she's learned about the investigation. greg. right now the madison county sheriff's office is waiting for autopsy results to determine david cooper's cause of death. they believe cooper might have died from natural causes at huntsville hospital. but they are still investigating to make sure. before he was taken to the hospital ... cooper was at the jail's medical unit. that's because of an existing medical condition that he had before he was arrested. the sheriff's office says cooper had a medical furlough. so he would be released for short periods of time due to his condition. right now, we do not know what his medical condition was. huntsville police arrested