Clear

MADISON COUNTY INMATE DIES, LAUNCHING INVESTIGATION

A death investigation will be conducted and the remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 6:33 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

Speech to Text for MADISON COUNTY INMATE DIES, LAUNCHING INVESTIGATION

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of a madison county jail inmate. 46 year old david cooper died overnight after he was taken to huntsville hospital. right now the madison county sheriff's office is waiting for autopsy results to determine david cooper's cause of death. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's alex torres perez reports from the madison county jail ... with what she's learned about the investigation. greg. right now the madison county sheriff's office is waiting for autopsy results to determine david cooper's cause of death. they believe cooper might have died from natural causes at huntsville hospital. but they are still investigating to make sure. before he was taken to the hospital ... cooper was at the jail's medical unit. that's because of an existing medical condition that he had before he was arrested. the sheriff's office says cooper had a medical furlough. so he would be released for short periods of time due to his condition. right now, we do not know what his medical condition was. huntsville police arrested
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events