avoid cardiovascular disease! the u-a-h basketball team showed some impressive skills during yesterday's home game against mississippi college. take at look at this guys - malik cook gets the steal - takes it down court pass to kerney lane who taps it to jj kaplan and boom! kaplan with the insane dunk - gives the chargers a 16 point lead over mississippi state. today we asked j-j a simple question - did he feel like michael jordan? jj kaplan/uah redshirt freshman: i did! i actually was wearing jordan's when it happened, so i think that might be it. like mike or something." the chargers went on to defeat the choctaws 79 to 59. kaplan did not miss a shot during yesterday's game - scoring 16 points - his third straight game in the double digits. joining him there was redshirt junior malik cook with season high 19 points and freshman sam orf with 13 points. u-a-h will take on the number one team in the conference - delta state tomorrow - and we'll get into that game later