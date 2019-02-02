Speech to Text for Sparkman ready for post-season start

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school basketball is wraping up for the regular season, lets check in with lauren cavasinni who was at sparkman tonight. a disappointing loss here tonight at sparkman as they fell to buckhorn 59 to 47 that final score. the bucks breaking a six game win streak the senators had going but sparkman head coach jamie coggins this message for his team after the game. coggins: "you know this game we were disappointed in how we played tonight but you know it's the end of the regular season, now it's a new season, all teams are zero and zero and fortunately everyone starts from scratch now. ll: sparkman hosting an area tournament here next week. there first game is on thursday against grissom. reporting from sparkman high school, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.