Speech to Text for What does it take to be a Ref?

big super bowl is sunday, so a lot of pressure of the referees to get the calls right. sure fans point their fingers at refs often, but the officials are the backbone of the game. so what does it take to wear the black and white stripes? i wanted to find out. 750 rules are running through a referee's mind during a football game. "it really takes years to learn all the little rules" rules so specific, jason elin is constantly reviewing his rule-book. "i got one on my bedside stand and i got one at work." check out this paragraph, yes that's one rule.. david bell says refs have to pass a test before they ever wear the stripes.. "once you do that, then you're able to get on the field, but you have to go thru a lot more training." bob arnone created the get it right program to help referees visualize a ruling.. each official responsible for their part of the field. "you can concentrate on one guy, and hope you capture the moment of impact." sounds tough right? after watching a few clips... i i wanted to try the 50 question quiz.. so bob told me he thinks i'll make a 50 or a 60 on this test, so we'll see how i do... well i got 40 percent that's a big fat f....being an official is not as easy as people think. "we're expected to be perfect the very first play, and improve the rest of the game." even at the pee wee level..... "just because we threw a flag on little johnny doesn't mean he's not going to be a five star recruit when he's a senior in high school." "whats your favorite part about officiating games? i think interacting with the kids and being out there with them because it made such a difference in my life." "i believe in the power of sports to shape the character of our nation's youth." and that makes all the " hey ref do you forget your glasses??" jokes worth it... so thank you so much for shedding a little bit of light on this unique job you guys do its magnificent, its a lot of fun, it really is