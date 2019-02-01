Speech to Text for Arab High School student disinfects classrooms to prevent flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning. new information... flu activity across north alabma has increased nearly 6 percent in the last three weeks! not only that - a child in alabama has now died because of the illness. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. on your screen, you can see the list of schools that actually closed this week because of the high number of students and teachers being out because they were sick. but one student is trying to prevent that from happening at his school. waay 31's kody fisher was in a- rab today to see first hand what the student is doing to keep kids healthy.. kody fisher "arab high school senior joei chandler says he spends about 15 to 20 hours a week wearing this mask and using this brand new spraying machine spraying every single school in the district." nats: it takes senior joei chanlder roughly three to four minutes to spray each classroom... nats: he focuses on certain areas... joei chandler/arab high school senior "anything that kids touch, like the door handles, the extra spare pencils, and germ x, and stuff like that." this is jessica pool's 5th year as school nurse... in her experience she's seen flu season hit the high school hard... jessica pool/arab high school nurse "especially last year, we had a ton of kids diagnosed with the flu." but this year... jessica pool/arab high school nurse "i'm not seeing as much sickness, whether it's flu, strep, things like that." this disinfectant sprayer arab city schools bought uses electrostatic technology to kill germs all over school... it cost the district 4 thousand dollars in the fall... jessica pool/arab high school nurse "money very well spent." nats: the district is paying chandler for the work he does three days a week after school... but a major motivation for him is knowing when kids get on the bus to go home... they'll likely come back the next day because they won't be sick... joei chandler/arab high school senior "it just makes me feel grateful for what i do for the community." kody fisher "chandler tells me he's saving up all of the money he's getting from this job, so that he can pay for college. reporting in arab, kody fisher, waay 31 news." in previous years - a-rab city schools relied on hand sanitizer and disinfectant