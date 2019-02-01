Speech to Text for Local Restaurants Booming After Government Reopens

activity. this afternoon businesses are bustling near the arsenal. it has been five days since the government shutdown ended. but now, another one looms two weeks from today if congress can't reach a deal on immigration. we sent waay 31's alexis scott to the arsenal to find out what will happen if there's another shutdown. here at el coyote restaurant ... the manager tells me she's seeing about 50 more customers a day. it's welcome news ... but she might have to take drastic measures if there's another shutdown. martha ortega, el coyote store manager "okay, finally the numbers are increasing, so i'm not hurting to pay my employees" martha ortega told me friday's lunch hour brought a line wrapped around the door. she says it's been that way all week, ever since government employees were able to go back to work. martha ortega, el coyote store manager "a lot of our customers are apart of the arsenal, so even on a holiday when they're closed, we feel like we should close too because that's our customers." the 35-day shutdown was the longest in history ... and as it drew on, ortega was able to barely scrape by. martha ortega, el coyote store manager "i didn't want to lay off my employees you know say like, hey we're slow you're going to have to go home, because they're living from paycheck to paycheck." but if there's a second shutdown ... she might have to let some employees go. martha ortega, el coyote store manager "we're just anxious right now, we're excited to have everybody back but we're anxious to know what's going to happen." for now, she's happy to find her usual customers back in their seats. in huntsville, alexis scott waay31 news. today president trump said there's a good chance he'll today president trump said there's a good chance he'll declare a national emergency, and bypass congress to get funding for a wall.