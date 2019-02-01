Speech to Text for Woman Who Died in Fire Remembered

tonight friends are remembering jennifer hollis ... the huntsville woman who was found dead in her burned out home. flames ripped through her five points house last night ... we brought it to you as breaking news at 10. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the home after talking to people who knew hollis. dan, najahe-- jennifer hollis's family was here at her home earlier today. they told me they weren't ready to talk about the fire--but that hollis owned this home and lived here for years. one her friends told me she came running when she saw the house in flames last night. jessica cummings, friend "i didn't see her anywhere i knew something wasn't right. she would have been out here. she loved her house." friends of jennifer hollis told me they still can't believe hollis's lost her life inside her home last night. jessica cummings, friend "it's heartbreaking. i just want to cry. i just know i'm not going to see her again. it really hurts." jasper morris, church pastor, "it's just a great shock to hear." huntsville fire and rescue shared with waay 31--that a woman called 9-1-1 saying her house was on fire thursday night...but can't confirm if the woman on the phone was in fact hollis. jessica cummings, friend "i can't even imagine what was going through her head. she was by herself." everyone we talked to said hollis was kind--and would do anything to help a friend or even a stranger. jessica cummings, friend "she's always been there for me in someway or another. whether it's just talking or hanging out. if i needed to runaway i always ran away here." jasper morris, church pastor,"jennifer had a giving heart. she was a big giver." huntsville fire and rescue told us the cause of the fire is still under investigation tonight. huntsville police told us there is no evidence to suggest anyone else was at the home besides hollis when the fire started. live in hsv sm waay 31