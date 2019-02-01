Speech to Text for People worried about speeders on Jones Road in Limestone County

rules for regulations. new at six... people who live in a limestone county neighborhood are begging for change after speeders killed dogs and put their children in danger. waay 31's scottie kay reached out to neighbors on jones road to see what they're dealing with, and the changes they want to see. after several families have lost their pets.. and have even had close calls with their children.. neighbors here on jones road say something's got to be done to keep people from flying over this hill. pkg: lives on jones road "i would hate to see anybody's child get hit by an idiot flying up and down this road. animals, we can replace. our kids and grandkids, we can't replace." this woman has lived on jones road for more than thirty years. she didn't want to show her face on camera, but tells me the longer she's here, the worse the speeding becomes. lives on jones road "we're scared to back out of this driveway because we're afraid we're going to get hit." and she's not the only one. lives on jones road "i had to go in and have a roundabout driveway put in just because i don't want to have to keep backing out all the time." this man, who also didn't want to be identified, is a father of two and doesn't let his children play in the front yard.. after one of their dogs was hit and killed by a speeder. his neighbor says she's lost several pets to speeders as well.. and she's constantly worried about her grandchildren's safety. lives on jones road "the school bus driver used to let him off here, and she said, 'is there anyway i can let him off up there, away from this hill, the way people fly down,' and i said, 'yeah.'" that's why she and other neighbors say they want something done.. like extra patrols, speed bumps, or flashing speed limit signs.. but until then... lives on jones road "just slow down. just slow down. that's all you've got to do." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news waay 31 reached out to the county commissioner for the district. he tells us he's aware of the speeding problem. he tells us rumble strips and flashing signs could be options ... but