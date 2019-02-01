Speech to Text for Back the Blue initiative announced to protect law enforcement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

next to him! new at six... the u-s attorney's office in alabama announced a new initiative today to protect law enforcement. the initiative comes after 9 officers were killed in the line of duty in the first month of 20-19. two of them were killed right here in alabama. waay 31's sydney martin learned more about the "back the blue" initiative that will help. the three u-s attorney's in the state of alabama made a very public promise on friday to law enforcement. jay town, the u-s attorney for the northern district was a part of initiative and told waay 31 they're going to work on getting the community to participate in the process- to help get violent criminals off the street. it didn't stop there-- the u-s attorney's promised to do anything in their power to get anyone that commits a crime against police the harshest punishment possible. something the madison county sheriff's office said will hopefully stop all agencies from being disrespected on the streets. lt. donny shaw, madison co. sheriff's office, "i think in my career at the sheriff's office over 25 years. i've seen changes in the climate. the people that are not in law enforcement and the way that they react." the u-s attorney's office told us they are also going to continue to provide federal resources to local agencies to help them fight crime and receive the best training possible. and hopefully prevent more deaths from happening. lt. donny shaw, madison co. sheriff's office,"of course we take all deaths seriously. but whenever it's one of our brothers or sisters it hits home a little closer." syd, "the mad co sheriffs office told me they appreciate the support of the us attorney's office and look forward to continued support in the future. in mad co sm waay 31 news." u-s attorney jay town told us - a big part of the initiative is getting victims and witnesses to cooperate with law enforcement... just this week huntsville police said they had 3 separate instances of people getting shot - and all three