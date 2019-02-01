Speech to Text for Flu Cases on the Rise - One Child Dead

flu cases are up about six percent in alabama right now and one child has died. waay 31's casey albritton went to a pediatric clinic today to see just how many flu cases are coming each day. this box holds 25 flu tests and here at over the rainbow pediatrics, they ran out of their first set of boxes and had to order another set just like these...all within one week. "for a small clinic like ours, about ten cases a day...so that's forty to fifty a week...so there is a lot of disease in the community right now." dr. johnson says she has diagnosed a high number of flu cases recently. "during our sick clinics, almost everyone with a fever in the last two or three weeks has had influenza a." according to the alabama department of public health, one child in alabama died from the flu within the past week but no other information about the death was available. "it seems like a needless death, it really is a needless death...if it could have been prevented by a simple flu vaccine." dr. johnson says children and elderly people are more prone to the flu and it can become deadly in as little as 48 hours. "so small, so weak...in general your immune system is not as good when you're very young and very old." johnson says the flu is so prevalent right now...it's even affecting her own family. "my own father in law was admitted into crestwood this last weekend when he got the flu in his nursing home and they thought he was going to die...sunday night....but luckily he pulled through but he is 90." she says she is thankful he survived. "he's doing okay, he has actually back at the nursing home...but it was a real scare." even though johnson understands why some people are scared of vaccines, she says you should try to stick through the pain. "i hate needles...i hate to take shot...but i take mine every year now." doctor johnson says that she hopes the flu cases decrease over the next few weeks but just in case, she says you should get a flu shot. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.