Speech to Text for Hepatitis A Outbreak Contained

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now to an update on a hepatitis-a outbreak in north alabama. this afternoon we've learned ... health officials believe it's contained to jackson and dekalb counties. we sent waay 31's sierra phillips to jackson county to see if people are taking up an offer from the health department to get vaccinated. health officials told me today jackson and dekalb counties are still at risk and people here need to be aware ... but "by increasing our surveillance of cases as well as increasing our vaccine effort these are both proactive measures by the part of the alabama department of public health who can hopefully reduce this outbreak and keep it very very small" landers told me the incubation period for hepatitis-a can be anywhere from two to six weeks ... making it difficult to know if their efforts are making a difference. in scottsboro sp waay31 news hepatitis-a is a virus that's passed person-to-person. it is curable. it's also 100-percent preventable. here's some symptoms you might be experiencing if you have hepatitis a. nausea, diarrhea, pain in the abdomenm joints or muscle. you might have a fever or lost of appetite. if you