Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lincoln County Deputies Need Help Locating Young Boy

If you see Michael Adams, you are asked to call the police.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Lincoln County Deputies Need Help Locating Young Boy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to him! just into the waay 31 newroom. lincoln county deputies are asking for your help locating a 15-year-old boy. take a look at your screen. this is michael adams. he was last seen wearing a purple galaxy hoodie and carrying a gray backpack. michael is diabetic and only has a small amount of medication on him. he also has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. if you
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events