Speech to Text for Man Who Escaped From Prison Used Contraband to Escape

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom, on the escape of a violent criminal from the shoals. we now know how corey davis escaped a state prison near birmingham. it spawned a 3-day manhunt before he was caught in kentucky. waay 31's breken terry has brand new information from the department of corrections on how it happened, and the woman who helped him. department of corrections officials tell me they know davis used a contraband cellphone to get in contact with adams. corrections officials told me davis's escape is still under investigation but they are working to find out what adams involvement prior to his escape and afterwards. they told me the details of the charges are pending. here is what we know davis hid himself in a piece of furniture with the help of three other inmates while they were working at a department of corrections industry work place. the piece of furniture with davis in it was then taken to montgomery, where davis is believed to have stolen a truck and made his way to adams house in kentucky. police in kentucky tell us when they approached adams home davis took off barefooted and they found the truck he is believed to have stolen at her house as well. kentucky police tell us adams is still behind bars. department of corrections officials said there are charges pending agains the 3 inmates who helped davis escape but wouldn't release thier names. davis is back in the alabama prison system and will face escape charges. live in lauderdale co bt waay31. police in bowling green also told waay 31 jessica adams was charged with wonton endangerment because police found her 12 year old son sleeping in a bed with guns right