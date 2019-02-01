Clear

Body Found Now Identified

The identity of a body found at the side of the road in Tennessee is now known

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: Ben Acosta

there are no arrests. new details at midday- we know now the identity of the body found found on the side of a road in tennessee! the tennessee highway patrol says elbrus bokiev was walking on lynchburg highway - in lincoln county- when a vehicle hit him- then left the scene. right now it is not known if the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash. charges are pending against the driver, 25 year old zachary collins. troopers say formal charges are expected
