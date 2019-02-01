Speech to Text for Victim Identified in Deadly House Fire

to new details on a deadly house fire in hustville police have identified the victim police said thursday night as 49-year-old jennifer lynn hollis. the fire was reported before 9 pm thursday night at a house on the corner of stevens avenue and windham street -- thats near the five- points neighborhood. waay31's steven dilsizian has been working all morning to gather more information on this fire. huntsville police have cleared the scene here within the last hour. before leaving -- investigators told me they do not expect a cause of the fire to be released today 49-year old jennifer hollis was found dead inside her house after a thursday night fire broke out. waay31 was told several calls came in to 9-1-1 when the fire broke out thursday night... one from a person who said quote "my house is on fire," bu we do not know if that person was hollis. ive been here at the scene since 4 am this morning, where carlos gomez - neighbor "yesterday morning i was walking my dog and i saw whoever her boyfriend was and the lady leave to work in the morning, so its kinda strange that today in the morning im walking my dog and the house is burned down." before leaving, investigators told me the scene has been turned over to the property managers. we do not know when the cause of the fire