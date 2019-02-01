Speech to Text for Neglected Dog Found Tied by Chain

than last. new this evening -- a dog is recovering at the athens- limestone animal shelter, after he was found with a swing chain tied around his neck! waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the shelter to explain where the dog was found, and how he's doing now. staffers here tell me "reuben" the dog was found running through someone's yard, out in the county, with this around his neck. they tell me they've seen all kinds of neglect, but this one's a first. jocelyn ragoza, animal lover "i consider myself an animal lover. i own five pets." jocelyn ragoza's sweatshirt says it all... when it comes to taking care of animals, she's passionate. so when she heard a dog in limestone county was found with a swing chained around his neck, she wasn't too happy. jocelyn ragoza, animal lover "my first initial reaction was to be very angry. my second reaction was to be very sad, because what kind of interaction and how much loving was the dog getting?" shelter employees named the neglected and underfed dog "reuben". they tell me they're working on getting him healthy again. ragoza says, unfortunately, this kind of treatment of animals is far too common.. and she says something's got to be done about it. jocelyn ragoza, animal lover "i really don't like people who do mean things to animals. it's kind of frustrating, because they have emotions and feelings as well. they're wonderful." ragoza says she's just glad reuben is now at the shelter.. and seems to be enjoying all of the attention he's getting. jocelyn ragoza, animal lover "at least here, they're fed, loved, sheltered from the elements, and things like that." we don't know how long the swing was tied around reuben's neck.. or who did it.. but if you have any information, you're asked to call the animal shelter. reporting live in athens, sk, waay 31 news the athens-limestone animal shelter also wants to encourage you to call animal control immediately if you see something like this in your