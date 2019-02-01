Speech to Text for Police Monitoring Home That Caught Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

house fire in huntsville. police are currently on the scene monitoring the home on the corner of stevens avenue and windham street. one person died in the flames. waay31's steven dilsizian has been working all morning to gather more information on this fire. bill -- i know its dark out but three huntsville police officers are patrolling the damaged house, they've surrounded every corner of it making sure nobody goes near what is being called an active scene. within the last hour ive tried contacting the coroners office and huntsville fire and rescue to try and find the name of the person who died inside this house, so far, i haven't heard back. within the last 15 minutes i spoke with one of the officers on scene here who says this is an ongoing investigation that could involve both the police department and fire and rescue, but did not reveal any other information. investigators are expected to return to the house today as they try to determine what caused the fire. you could see flames and smoke erupt from the house just before 9 pm last night. waay31 learned several calls came in to 9-1-1... one from a person who said quote "my house is on fire." we are still digging for more information on the victim in this case and will update you with the latest. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.