FDA: Hill's Canned Dog Food Recalled

FDA: Hill's Canned Dog Food Recalled

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 8:45 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 8:45 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

FDA and Hill's Pet Nutrition recall of canned dog food due to high levels of vitamin D which can lead to health issues depending on length of exposure. Symptoms include: vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.
