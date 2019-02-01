Clear

Decatur Police: Need Help Identifying Suspects

Feb. 1, 2019
walmart. but now it is decatur police who need the public's help to identify these two people. take a look. a spokeswoman for the department said they're accused of using counterfeit money at a business in the city last month. here's a look at the fake cash. it has "replica" written on it in several places. waay 31 is still waiting to hear back from decatur police about where, exactly, the fake money
