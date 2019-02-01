Speech to Text for Huntsville Officer Retires After 26 Years

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the state- required one month fund. this morning- one of huntsville's finest officers has retired... sergeant joe jenkins served with the huntsville police department for 26 years. during his career- he was an officer and supervisor with the k9 unit for 10 years... jenkins has been given several awards throughout his career including the u-s police canine association dog trials. congratulations and happy retirement!