Huntsville Officer Retires After 26 Years

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 8:21 AM
the state- required one month fund. this morning- one of huntsville's finest officers has retired... sergeant joe jenkins served with the huntsville police department for 26 years. during his career- he was an officer and supervisor with the k9 unit for 10 years... jenkins has been given several awards throughout his career including the u-s police canine association dog trials. congratulations and happy retirement!
