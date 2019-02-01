Speech to Text for Tennessee Teen Found Safe

air and online. new this morning---a missing teen from tennessee has been found alive and safe in wisconsin. this morning her adoptive father is arrested and charged with rape.... 14-year-old savannah pruitt vanished from her monroe county home more than two weeks ago.. the sheriff says her adoptive fathers arrest and the disappearance of his daughter are apart of the same investigation but details are limited right now. "at this point we are still investigating the responsibility of multiple other charges coming forth, with multiple people involved. and truthfully that's about all we can say at this time. but she is safe, she is in custody, so that's a, that's a very good ending to this." the sheriff did not reveal how pruitt got to wisconsin... but he did say he believed she left home under her own will and was trying to get out